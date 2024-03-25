New Zealand joins US and UK in alleging it was targeted by China-backed cyberespionage

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand says hackers linked to the Chinese government targeted its Parliament in 2021. New Zealand’s allegation comes a day after American and British authorities announced a set of criminal charges and sanctions against seven hackers, who targeted U.S. officials, journalists, corporations, pro-democracy activists and the U.K.’s election watchdog. New Zealand’s minister responsible for cyber security said Tuesday that the cyberespionage activity was contained and the actor responsible was removed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.