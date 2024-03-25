Skip to Content
AP National News

Things to know about the Turkish local elections that will gauge Erdogan’s popularity

By
Published 10:37 PM

By SUZAN FRASER
Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — On Sunday, millions of voters in Turkey head to the polls to elect mayors and administrators in local elections which will gauge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popularity as his ruling party tries to win back key cities it lost five years ago. A victory for Erdogan’s party might spur the Turkish leader into pursuing constitutional changes that could allow him to rule beyond his current term’s limit. Meanwhile, retaining the key cities’ municipalities would help invigorate Turkey’s opposition which was left fractured and demoralized following a defeat in last year’s presidential election.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content