A school bus company where a noose was found is ending its contract with St. Louis Public Schools

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A school bus company will terminate its contract with St. Louis Public Schools a year early. The termination ends a strained relationship after a noose was found near the workstation of a Black mechanic. An ensuing driver walkout that snarled bus service for one of Missouri’s largest school systems. Missouri Central School Bus Co. notified Mayor Tishaura Jones and the state that the contract’s end would mean the loss of 332 jobs. Mechanic Amin Mitchell in February said on social media and in media interviews that he found a noose at his workstation. At least 100 drivers stopped working in response.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.