Baltimore bridge collapse and port closure send companies scrambling to reroute cargo

The stunning collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge is diverting shipping and trucking around one of the busiest ports on America’s East Coast. After the container ship Dali hit the bridge and brought it down early Tuesday, ship traffic entering and leaving the Port of Baltimore was suspended indefinitely. Analysts say that will force vessels or their cargo to be rerouted to other ports, potentially creating delays for importers and raising costs. Trucks that carry hazardous materials also will have to make 30 miles of detours around Baltimore because they are prohibited from using the city’s tunnels, adding to delays and pushing up fuel costs.

