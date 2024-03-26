Greek opposition party seeks to bring down the government over its handling of a 2023 rail disaster

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek opposition party has submitted a motion of no-confidence in the government over its handling of a deadly railway disaster last year. A three-day debate beginning Tuesday will culminate in a vote late Thursday. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right New Democracy party holds a comfortable majority of 158 seats in the 300-member parliament. That means that the motion is unlikely to pass. But the debate will increase pressure on the government. Critics have accused authorities of trying to sidestep responsibility for the circumstances of the crash.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.