Poland’s ruling coalition wants the central bank chief tried in court over hurting state interests
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Lawmakers with Poland’s ruling pro-European Union coalition have launched a rare process to bring the central bank chief before a special court on allegations of acting against the country’s financial interests. The result could ban him from political life. Critics of the effort say the ruling coalition is going too far in its attempts to reverse the actions of Poland’s previous right-wing government, which were widely seen as undemocratic. Just four cases have been heard before the tribunal since it was established in 1921.