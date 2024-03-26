Schools to reopen in South Sudan after two weeks of extreme heat

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s government says schools will reopen next week following a two-week closure due to extreme heat across the country. The health and education ministries say temperatures are expected to steadily drop with the rainy season set to begin in the coming days. During the heatwave last week, the country registered temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit). Teachers have been urged to minimize playground activities, provide water during school time and monitor children for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.