South Carolina governor undergoes knee surgery for 2022 tennis injury

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has undergone a minor elective knee surgery for a tennis injury he sustained about two years ago. His office says the procedure was to address a meniscus tear and the Thursday morning surgery lasted less than 30 minutes. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette temporarily acted as governor during the surgery. The South Carolina Constitution stipulates that the lieutenant governor is in charge of the state’s executive office if the governor is temporarily disabled. McMaster is the third oldest governor in the country and previously underwent minor procedures to treat an irregular heartbeat over the past two years.

