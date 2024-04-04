Technical error with Danish missile leads authorities to issue warning to ships. Air space closed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A technical error on a navy missile has spurred Danish authorities to issue a warning, saying there was a risk the missile could launch unintentionally — but not explode — resulting in fragments falling in Denmark waters. Denmark’s armed forces said a technical problem arose with a Harpoon missile on board the Danish frigate HDMS Niels Juel as it was taking part in a test while anchored in the Korsoer naval base. The military said the missile is live, but only the booster is activated and there is no danger of the missile exploding. It says: “Until the booster is disabled, there is a risk that the missile could launch and fly several kilometers away.”

