Mexico’s president says country will break diplomatic ties with Ecuador, after police raid embassy

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday evening the country will break diplomatic ties with Ecuador after police broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito to detain former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas. Mexico’s president declared the act “a flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico,” and announced he would officially sever diplomatic relations with Ecuador. The raid happened Friday, hours after the Mexican government granted him political asylum amid diplomatic tensions between both countries. The police broke the external doors of the Mexican diplomatic headquarters in the Ecuadorian capital and entered the main patio. The situation of former Vice President Glas was not immediately known.

