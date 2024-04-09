A rescue operation is taking place in northern Kenya after floodwaters swept a bus away

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police and Red Cross workers are engaged in a rescue operation at a swollen river in northern Kenya after a bus carrying an unknown number of passengers was swept away by floodwaters. Police say some of the passengers managed to escape just before the bus was submerged early Tuesday, while others climbed onto the roof. It is not clear how many are still trapped inside the bus. The incident happened just hours after Kenya’s roads agency announced the closure of another section of the same road that was flooded after the Tana River swelled due to continuing heavy rains. Kenya Red Cross said it had dispatched two rescue boats to “ensure swift and effective response.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.