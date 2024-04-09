New Hampshire youth detention center treated teen like sex slave, punching bag, lawyer alleges

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — An attorney says the man who filed the first of nearly 1,200 lawsuits alleging decades of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center was treated like a “sex slave and punching bag.” Former detainee David Meehan’s allegations were outlined Tuesday as trial began in the litigation against the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. Eleven former state workers have been arrested and more than 1,000 other former residents have filed lawsuits of their own. The state attorney general’s office is both prosecuting the alleged perpetrators and defending the state against allegations raised in the civil cases.

