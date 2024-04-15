Ukraine’s foreign minister says Israel’s response to an Iranian aerial attack shows what Kyiv needs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says the success of Israel and its allies in largely thwarting a massive Iranian missile and drone attack shows what Ukraine could achieve against Russian aerial barrages if it had more support from its partners. A recent Russian aerial campaign has wrought extensive damage. Ukrainian officials have pleaded with the country’s Western allies to provide more air defense systems. Israel’s defense system, with assistance from the U.S. and Britain — countries that are also supporting Ukraine’s war effort — is credited with preventing serious damage or casualties in Sunday’s attack by Iran using more than 300 drones and missiles. Dmytro Kuleba on Monday urged Ukraine’s allies to “give us what we need and we will do the rest of the job.”

By SUSIE BLANN and ILLIA NOVIKOV Associated Press

