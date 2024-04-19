A Nigerian chess champion plays the royal game for 58 hours — a new global chess record

NEW YORK (AP) — A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate has played chess nonstop for 58 hours. It’s been more than two days since Tunde Onakoya launched an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon. Onakoya started the attempt Wednesday in New York City’s Times Square and aims to use it to raise $1 million to fund education for vulnerable children across Africa. He said the event is “for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education.” He crossed the 58-hour mark at about 02:30 a.m., surpassing the current chess marathon record of 56 hours, 9 minutes and 37 seconds.

By CHINEU ASADU and JOHN MINCHILLO Associated Press

