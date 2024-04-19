More than 2,100 people are evacuated as an Indonesian volcano spews clouds of ash
By GRACEY WAKARY and EDNA TARIGAN
Associated Press
MANADO, Indonesia (AP) — More than 2,100 people living near an erupting volcano on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island are being evacuated. The authorities ordered them to leave due to the dangers of spreading ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds and the possibility of a tsunami. Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation recorded at least three eruptions since Friday afternoon, with the maximum height of the eruption column reaching 3,900 feet. An international airport in Manado city is still temporarily closed as volcanic ash was spewed into the air. Satellite imagery from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency shows that ash has spread in multiple directions, covering Manado and North Minahasa.