British climate protester won’t be charged for sign telling jurors to vote their conscience

LONDON (AP) — A London judge says a climate protester who could have faced up to two years in prison for holding a sign outside a courthouse reminding jurors of their right to acquit defendants should not be charged with contempt of court. High Court Justice Pushpinder Saini said Monday that Trudi Warner’s act was not a crime because jurors can reach a verdict based on their conscience. Trudi Warner had been arrested last March and accused of “deliberately targeting” jurors before a trial of climate activists from the group Insulate Britain. The ruling comes amid crackdowns on peaceful demonstrations in Europe and the U.K., where tough new laws restrict the right to protest.

