Foundation to convene 3rd annual summit on anti-Asian hate, building AAPI coalitions
NEW YORK (AP) — The Asian American Foundation will hold a Heritage Month Summit next month in New York City for AAPI Heritage Month. Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and actor Maulik Pancholy are among those set to attend. The summit will include various panels on issues like civil rights, extremism and the importance of representation. There will also be showcases of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander entrepreneurs in various sectors such as nonprofits, food and philanthropy. The summit will take place in Manhattan from May 2-3.