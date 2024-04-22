Lawsuit alleges negligence in hiring of maintenance man accused of torturing resident

BALTIMORE (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed accusing a property owner and management company of negligent hiring practices after a maintenance worker for a Baltimore apartment building allegedly raped and tortured one of the residents. Plaintiff April Hurley said Monday she believes the man never should have been hired because his criminal record included sex offenses and violence. Jason Billingsley is also charged in the killing of a Baltimore tech CEO days after Hurley was attacked. The west Baltimore apartment building is owned by Property Pals LLC and managed by Eden’s Homes LLC. Both companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.