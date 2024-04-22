Skip to Content
The leaders of Iran and Pakistan vow to boost trade in a meeting seeking to mend a diplomatic rift

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The leaders of Iran and Pakistan have agreed to strengthen economic and security cooperation in a meeting that sought to smooth over a diplomatic rift. Ties were strained between the neighbors in January when each carried out strikes in the other’s territory, targeting militants accused of attacking security forces. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant violence in recent months, mostly blamed on Pakistani Taliban and insurgents targeting security forces in Pakistan and neighboring Iran. The Iranian and Pakistani leaders also reiterated their condemnations of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

