The Latest | Pecker says he wanted to keep tabloid’s agreement with Trump ‘as quiet as possible’

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Enquirer’s former publisher has returned to the stand in Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial. David Pecker is the first witness in the first-ever criminal trial against a former U.S. president. Prosecutors say Pecker worked with Trump and Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, on a “catch-and-kill” strategy to buy up and then spike negative stories during the 2016 campaign. Testimony resumed Tuesday after a morning hearing on Trump’s alleged gag order violations. It’s the first of Trump’s four indictments to go to trial. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

