1 person was arrested after 3 people were injured in a ‘major incident’ at a Welsh school

LONDON (AP) — Welsh police say a suspect has been arrested after three people were injured in a “major incident” at a school in Wales. Dyfed-Powys Police said Wednesday that the victims were being treated for injuries at Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire. Police did not disclose what happened, the nature of the injuries or why the alleged suspect was arrested. The school was closed. Vaughan Gething, the First Minister of Wales, said he was shocked and he thanked police and ambulance crews for their response.

