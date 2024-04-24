Oklahoma prosecutors charge fifth member of anti-government group in Kansas women’s killings

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors have charged a fifth member of an anti-government group with killing and kidnapping two Kansas women. Thirty-one-year-old Paul Jeremiah Grice was charged Wednesday in Texas County. He faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder. An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent wrote in an arrest affidavit that Grice admitted to participating in the killing and burial of 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley, of Hugoton, Kansas. A Texas County jail official said Grice is being held there without bond. Court records don’t indicate if Grice has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Four others have been charged in connection with the deaths.

