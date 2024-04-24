Teen charged in mass shooting at LGBTQ+ friendly punk rock show in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A teenage suspect who allegedly made derogatory remarks about LGBTQ+ people before opening fire at a backyard punk rock show now faces felony charges. The shooting killed one person and wounded six others in Minneapolis last August. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 18-year-old Dominic James Burris appeared in juvenile court Tuesday on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder and six counts of felony assault with a firearm. A second teenager also is charged but is not yet in custody. A band was ending the show for a crowd of about 40 people when musician and songwriter Nicholas Trevor Golden was killed.

