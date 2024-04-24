US Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a Democrat from New Jersey, has died at 65 after a heart attack

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Officials say U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey has died after a heart attack this month that left him hospitalized. Payne was 65 and died Wednesday. Gov. Phil Murphy called the member of the Congressional Black Caucus a “steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey.” Payne previously was president of the Newark City Council and served on the Essex County Board of Commissioners. Payne’s office had said his heart attack was connected to complications from diabetes. Payne’s father, Donald Milford Payne, held the congressional seat before him. When the elder Payne died in 2012, the younger ran successfully to succeed him.

