Most drivers will pay $15 to enter busiest part of Manhattan starting June 30

NEW YORK (AP) — Transit officials say the start date for the $15 toll most drivers will be charged to enter Manhattan’s central business district will be June 30. Under the so-called congestion pricing plan, the $15 fee will apply to most drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street during daytime hours. Tolls will be higher for larger vehicles and lower for nighttime entries into the city as well as for motorcycles. The program was approved by the New York state Legislature in 201. It is supposed to raise $1 billion per year to fund public transportation for the city’s 4 million daily riders.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.