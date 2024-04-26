Orbán challenger leads protest calling for child protection after sexual abuse scandal in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — An aspiring challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has renewed his calls for change. He led a protest Friday of several thousand people demanding a more robust child protection system and the resignation of Orbán’s government. The demonstrators gathered outside Hungary’s Interior Ministry in Budapest and called for its head to step down over what they see as his failure to prevent the sexual abuse of children in state-run institutions, a crime which has led to political upheaval in Hungary in recent months. Magyar is a 43-year-old lawyer who has emerged as a new voice of opposition to Hungary’s right-wing government

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.