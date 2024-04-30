A former Naval officer will challenge Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz in upcoming GOP primary

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz will be challenged by a former U.S. Navy pilot in the upcoming Republican primary. Former Navy Capt. Aaron Dimmock filed paperwork last week to challenge Gaetz in the August primary. The Florida Panhandle district is the home of the Pensacola Naval Air Station. Dimmock now works as a business consultant who teaches candor to executives. He did not respond to emails seeking comment. Gaetz drew fire from Republican colleagues for ousting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He accused Dimmock of being a McCarthy plant and compared him to Toby Flenderson. Flenderson is the hapless human resources director on “The Office” TV show. The district is heavily Republican.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.