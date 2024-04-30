Highway collapse in China’s southern Guangdong province leaves at least 19 dead, state media says

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state broadcaster CCTV says that a section of a highway collapsed in southern China, killing at least 19 people. The area has been experiencing heavy rains in recent days, and rescue workers have taken 30 people to the hospital, the report said Wednesday. A section of the road 58.7 feet long collapsed around 2 a.m., authorities in Meizhou city said. In total, 18 vehicles fell down when the road collapsed.

