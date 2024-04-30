This fiery economist became Argentina’s president railing against politicians. Now he’s wooing them

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s lower house has voted to approve a dramatically downsized version of President Javier Milei’s economic overhaul package, known as the omnibus bill. Crowds of protestors converged outside Congress. The Senate still needs to approve the legislation. Tuesday’s vote of approval signals that the fiery former television commentator has swallowed hard and learned to compromise after running into resistance from Argentina’s combustible Congress, powerful unions and disgruntled governors. Bringing about a promised economic revolution without much governance experience or institutional support has tested the vision of President Milei, a political outsider with a divisive libertarian agenda.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.