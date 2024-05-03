Hawaii lawmakers wrap up session featuring tax cuts, zoning reform and help for fire-stricken Maui

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers are wrapping up a legislative session that heavily focused on addressing Maui’s needs after last year’s deadly Lahaina wildfire. They also took on Hawaii’s housing shortage, tax cuts and measures to support distinctive Hawaii agricultural products like coffee and macadamia nuts. Lawmakers tackled Hawaii’s acute housing shortage with bills to reform zoning and boost vacation rental regulations during the 60-day session that ended on Friday. The zoning measure requires the counties to allow two additional dwellings on each residentially zoned lot with the aim of promoting higher density development.

