A British-Palestinian doctor was denied entry to France for a Senate meeting about the war in Gaza

PARIS (AP) — A British-Palestinian surgeon who volunteered in Gaza hospitals says he was denied entry to France to speak at the French Senate. The French senator who invited him says Dr. Ghassan Abu Sitta was placed in a holding zone in the Charles de Gaulle airport and will be expelled. Abu Sitta posted on social networks that he was denied entry in France because of a one-year ban by Germany on his entry to Europe. French authorities aren’t commenting. Last month Abu Sitta was denied entry to Germany.

