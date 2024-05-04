Labour’s Sadiq Khan wins third term as mayor as UK’s governing Conservatives endure more bad results

LONDON (AP) — Sadiq Khan, the Labour Party’s mayor of London, rhas romped to victory, securing a record third straight term at City Hall, on another hugely disappointing day for the U.K.’s governing Conservatives ahead of a looming general election. Khan won a little more than a million votes, or nearly 44% of the vote, more than 11 percentage points ahead of his main challenger, the Conservative Party’s Susan Hall. The incumbent Labour mayors in Liverpool, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire were also reelected Saturday, while the party looks to have ousted the Conservative mayor in West Midlands. A recount is underway there.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.