Soccer fans now have a day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport — May 25

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Soccer fans around the globe will now have a day to celebrate the world’s most popular sport every year – May 25. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday proclaiming May 25 as World Football Day. The sport is called football outside of the United States. The day marks the 100th anniversary of the first international soccer tournament in history with the representation of all regions which took place on May 25, 1924 during the summer Olympic games held in Paris, according to the resolution. The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution by consensus.

