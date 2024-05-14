Movie armorer appeals conviction in fatal shooting of cinematographer by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie weapons armorer is appealing her conviction for involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust.” Court documents released Tuesday show that a defense attorney for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed a notice of appeal. A jury convicted Gutierrez-Reed in March and she’s serving an 18-month sentence at a New Mexico penitentiary. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter with a trial scheduled for July.

