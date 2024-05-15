Idaho inmate pleads guilty to escaping hospital after correctional officers are attacked

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho inmate who slipped custody after the correctional officers guarding him were attacked at a hospital has pleaded guilty to escape. Skylar Meade entered the plea in 4th District Court on Wednesday. The escape happened March 20, after Meade was taken to a Boise hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say an accomplice shot the correctional officers guarding Meade so the two men could flee. They were both arrested the next day. Meade faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in July.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.