Massive search in France for prison-break gang that killed 2 officers

PARIS (AP) — A massive search is underway in France for a gang that killed two prison officers and seriously injured three others to free an inmate they were escorting. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says “unprecedented” efforts are being deployed, with hundreds of officers mobilized. The violence has shocked France. Prison workers have held moments of silence. Prosecutors say the escaped convict, Mohamed Amra, 30, has a long criminal record. International policing agency Interpol issued a Red Notice to find him.

