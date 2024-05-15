Wong sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister, as Lee Hsien Loong bows out after 20 years

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore’s deputy leader Lawrence Wong has been sworn in as the nation’s fourth prime minister in a carefully planned political succession designed to ensure continuity and stability in the Asian financial hub. A U.S.-trained economist, Wong, 51, succeeds Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who stepped down after two decades at the helm. Lee’s departure marked the end of a family dynasty led by his father Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first leader who built the colonial trading outpost into one of the world’s richest nations during 31 years in office. Wong took his oath of office on Wednesday in a televised ceremony at the national palace.

