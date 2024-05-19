Heavy rains set off flash floods in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 47 people

ISLAMABAD (AP) — More heavy rains in Afghanistan have triggered flash floods, raising the death toll to 47 in the country’s north following weeks of devastating torrents. Local authorities say the new round of heavy rains and floods hit three districts in Faryab province Saturday night, destroying more houses and farmlands. In the hard-hit western province of Ghor, 50 people were reported dead from Friday’s floods. The World Food Program said last week that the exceptionally heavy rains had killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan.

