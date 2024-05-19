Shootout in Congo’s capital leaves 3 dead as men in military uniform clash with politician’s guards

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A shootout in Congo’s capital between armed men in military uniform and a top politician’s guards has left three people dead, according to the politician’s spokesman and local media. This came amid a crisis gripping President Felix Tshisekedi’s ruling party over an election for the parliament’s leadership which was supposed to be held Saturday but was postponed. The armed men attacked Saturday the Kinshasa residence of Vital Kamerhe, a federal legislator and a candidate for speaker of the National Assembly of Congo, but were stopped by his guards, Michel Moto Muhima, his spokesperson said on the X social media platform. Two police officers and one of the attackers were killed.

