Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line

CHICAGO (AP) — Caitlin Clark has signed a multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for a signature basketball line. The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft will also test, advise and provide feedback on a range of Wilson basketball products. Wilson will release collections that celebrate Clark throughout the rest of 2024, as well as work with her to creatively direct her first-ever signature basketball line that will debut later this year. Clark says “it feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.