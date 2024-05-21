Gov. Moore celebrates ship’s removal, but says he won’t be satisfied until Key Bridge stands again

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is celebrating the removal of a hulking container ship just under eight weeks after the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. But he says the work is not done. Moore said Tuesday that he’s moved that he can look out over the Patapsco River and not see the Dali, but he won’t be satisfied until he sees the bridge standing again. Tugboats escorted the damaged Dali back to the Port of Baltimore on Monday. Crews have already cleared thousands of tons of mangled steel from the water. A Coast Guard official says a 400-foot-wide channel will open Tuesday for 24/7 operations.

