US urges Israel to reverse block on AP Gaza live video, US official says
By JOSEF FEDERMAN and DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior Biden administration official says the U.S. has privately urged the Israeli prime minister’s office to return equipment seized from The Associated Press and to reverse its block on broadcasting images of the war-torn Gaza strip from inside Israel. Officials accused the news organization of violating a new media law by providing images to Al Jazeera. The Qatari satellite channel is one of thousands of AP customers, and it receives live video AP and other news organizations. The AP denounced the move.