A UK lawmaker is back at work after losing his hands and feet to sepsis

LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker is returning to work six months after sepsis forced the amputation of his hands and feet. Conservative legislator Craig Mackinlay is due in the House of Commons for the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session. Mackinlay recounted in a series of interviews how he was taken to hospital on Sept. 28 after feeling ill. At the hospital, the 57-year-old said, he turned “bright blue” as sepsis caused clotting that stopped blood getting to his limbs. He was put in an induced coma and later his hands and feet were amputated below the joints. Mackinlay says he wants to be known as “the bionic MP” and plans to campaign for greater awareness of the signs of sepsis.

