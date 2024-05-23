Actors, musicians and politicians among those attending White House state dinner honoring Kenya

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is throwing one of its biggest-ever state dinners for Kenyan President William Ruto and catering to his tastes by showcasing two uniquely American types of music: gospel and country. Invitees include actors LeVar Burton, Sean Penn, Wilmer Valderrama and Michaela Coel, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, the ex-secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee. Also attending are singer-songwriter Don McLean, author Barbara Kingsolver and Hunter Biden, the president’s son, who is scheduled to stand trial on federal tax charges in September. The dinner will feature performances by country star Brad Paisley and the gospel choir of Howard University.

By WILL WEISSERT and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

