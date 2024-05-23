Kentucky governor takes action on Juneteenth holiday and against discrimination based on hairstyles

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has designated Juneteenth as a holiday for state executive branch workers. He also expanded protections in state hiring and employment by banning discrimination based on hairstyles. The Democratic governor signed the separate orders Thursday. Broader efforts to make Juneteenth a statewide holiday and to outlaw discrimination based on hairstyles have failed in the state’s Republican-led legislature. Beshear says after years of inaction, he couldn’t wait any longer for others to do what’s right. He signed the orders at the Kentucky Capitol.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.