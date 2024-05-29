Another US military MQ-9 Reaper drone goes down in Yemen, images purportedly show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Another U.S. military MQ-9 Reaper drone has gone down in Yemen. That’s according to images posted online Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear what brought down the drone, but the U.S. military’s Central Command acknowledged seeing “reports” of the aircraft being downed in a desert region of Yemen’s central Marib province. The downing comes as Yemen’s Houthi rebels continue their attacks on shipping around the Red Sea over the Israel-Hamas war. Authorities in Marib, which remains held by allies of Yemen’s exiled government, did not immediately acknowledge the drone. Nor did the Houthis, who previously have shot down MQ-9 drones amid the war.

