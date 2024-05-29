To recuse or refuse? A look at Supreme Court justices’ decisions on whether to step aside in cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — In declining to step aside from two high-profile Supreme Court cases, Justice Samuel Alito has provided a rare window on the opaque process by which justices decide to recuse themselves. Alito faced calls from Democrats to step aside from two cases involving former President Donald Trump and Jan. 6 defendants because of the controversy over flags that flew over his homes. Alito said Wednesday that his wife was responsible for flying the flags, which were like those carried by rioters at the Capitol in January 2021. In letters to members of Congress, Alito wrote that his impartiality could not reasonably be questioned. The explanation is unlikely to satisfy Democratic critics, but they have little recourse.

