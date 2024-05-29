Vermont’s Republican governor allows ghost gun bill to become law without his signature

Vermont’s governor has allowed a bill to become law without his signature that requires serial numbers on firearms that are privately made with individual parts, kits or 3D printers. It’s part of an effort to crack down on hard-to-trace ghost guns that are increasingly showing up in crimes. Republican Gov. Phil Scott wrote in a letter to lawmakers Tuesday that he agrees firearms should be serialized as a public safety measure. But he says he has concerns about the law’s practicality and impact. Supporters of the measure have said it’s critical for Vermont to keep the weapons out of the hands of people who aren’t allowed to have firearms.

