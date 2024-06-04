Maine company plans to launch small satellites starting in 2025

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Representatives for a Maine company that plans to send small satellites into space from the Northeast’s most rural state say they hope to start launches next year. Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace hopes to turn Maine into a hub for the launching of commercial nanosatellites and has been making progress toward that goal for more than three years. Company officials said Tuesday that a successful recent round of fundraising means commercial suborbital launch is on track to start in 2025. CEO and founder Sascha Deri says bluShift can deploy satellites faster than their larger rivals, such as SpaceX.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.