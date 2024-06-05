The first Black leader of Wales loses a no-confidence vote but says he won’t resign

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Wales’ semi-autonomous government has lost a no-confidence vote. The result is non-binding and Vaughan Gething says he won’t resign, but will continue “to serve and lead my country.” It comes less than three months after Gething made history as the first Black leader of a government in the U.K. The opposition Conservatives called the vote after weeks of criticism of Gething’s leadership. He has faced criticism for accepting donations from a recycling company whose owner had been found guilty of environmental offenses. Gething’s Labour Party holds 30 of the 60 seats in Wales’ parliament, but two of its lawmakers were off sick on Wednesday. He lost the vote by a margin of 29 to 27.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.